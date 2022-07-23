Entertainment

5 reasons why you must watch Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 23, 2022, 05:10 am 3 min read

5 reasons to watch 'The Gray Man.' (Photo credit: Netflix)

The Gray Man directed by Anthony and Joe Russo finally made its way to Netflix on Friday. Despite being backed by a global star-studded cast, the film's storyline fails to impress simply because it follows the same spy chase narrative that's frankly been done to death. However, all is not lost as there are a few moments that make this film worth your time.

#1 Lead actors save the film thanks to their all-new avatars

Chris Evans known for his role as Captain America ditches the good guy act to play an insufferable bad guy who just won't back down. Whereas Ryan Gosling, whose name is synonymous with romantic movies, is a stone-cold murderer who stabs bad guys and flings hand grenades. As for Ana de Armas, the former Bond girl (No Time to Die) perfects her badass character.

#2 Dhanush earns every bit of his special mention

Dhanush aka Lone Wolf exudes every ounce of brilliance as the mysterious character who is absolutely not cushy when it comes to throwing punches or, well, stabbing Gosling through the palm. Yikes! In his second Hollywood outing, Dhanush not only hits it out of the park but also cements himself as one of the driving factors behind the film. This clip backs our theory!

#3 Action quotient soars through the roof

As we mentioned, the storyline is not much to go by but the action sequences keep you hooked. Coming from Russo Brothers who have helmed films like Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man is no James Bond flick or anything close to recent actioners but the attempt isn't half bad. Staying true to its genre, the film packs king-sized servings of action till the end.

#4 Can't ignore the quick witted humor

If you've watched any of the Marvel films by Russo Brothers, you must be well aware of the sarcasm/humor they like to include in their films. That's pretty much the case with The Gray Man as well. Be it Evans calling Gosling a "Ken Doll" or Gosling making fun of the former's name—Lloyd, there's a good dash of humor added to the mix.

#5 Epic faceoff between Gosling and Evans toward the end

The Gray Man is all about the cat and mouse game where Evans chases down Gosling across the globe. And, the anticipation of the final faceoff between the two ruthless killers lingers throughout the film. But when it finally happens, it brings an epic end to an equally epic chase! So, what's it going to be? The Gray Man is currently streaming on Netflix.

