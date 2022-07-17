Entertainment

'The Gray Man': All about Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans-Dhanush starrer

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 17, 2022, 11:00 pm 2 min read

Everything you need to know about 'The Gray Man'. (Photo credit: Twitter/@netflix)

The Gray Man, featuring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush, has been released in select theatres in the US ahead of its Netflix release on July 22. Helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, known for Avengers: Endgame, the film revolves around the lead characters caught in an epic chase game. Here's all you need to know about the film ahead of its OTT premiere.

Plot Details about film's premise

Based on Mark Greaney's book, The Gray Man revolves around the CIA's most skilled mercenary Court Gentry (Gosling) and his former cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans). Gentry—once a "highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death"—goes rogue when he inadvertently spills crucial data from the organization. Hansen has to track and bring him to the authorities and this calls for an epic chase with many high-octane action sequences!

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Brace yourself for jaw-dropping action in a new global spy thriller directed by The @Russo_Brothers.



Ryan Gosling, @ChrisEvans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, @regejean, Wagner Moura, @Julia_Butters, @dhanushkraja, Alfre Woodard Billy Bob Thorton star in The Gray Man. July 22 pic.twitter.com/ylMVhoKmGj — Netflix (@netflix) May 24, 2022

Information Makers hint at 'The Gray Man' universe

Reportedly made on a budget of $200M, the film is said to be Netflix's most expensive film yet. And the makers are also planning to extend the film and give The Gray Man its own universe! During a Twitter Spaces session, the Russo Brothers confirmed the movie would extend into a full-fledged universe. They also mentioned that Dhanush might get his own film!

Quote Gosling's fight sequence with Dhanush took many retakes

Talking to The Quint about Dhanush, Gosling recently said, "He (Dhanush) is so precise, he never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence, and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations." "Dhanush never made a mistake...it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies because I just liked him so much."

Twitter Post Glimpse into the action-packed sequence

Reactions Here's how netizens reacted to the film

Netizens had many reactions to the recently-released film and appreciated Dhanush's acting as well as Evans's role as the villain. Alongside a solo picture of Dhanush, a user wrote, "Idk [I don't know] who this is, but he's cute lol (sic)." Others commented things like, "More Chris Evans as the villain, please," and, "The name of this film should be ALL THE GORGEOUS PEOPLE."