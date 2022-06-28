Entertainment

'JugJugg Jeeyo's box office: Multistarrer inching toward Rs. 50cr mark

'JugJugg Jeeyo' hit the big screens last Friday.

Bollywood film JugJugg Jeeyo is turning out to be a successful venture, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth reviews. On its opening day, the film minted a decent amount of Rs. 9.28cr. Released last Friday (June 24), it pulled in more crowd on its opening weekend, inching close to earning Rs. 50cr. However, the movie did see a slight dip on Monday.

JugJugg Jeeyo is an important Bollywood venture as it marked the maiden collaboration between both Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli also made her Bollywood debut with the film.

Also, the project marked Singh's celluloid return after about a decade.

She was last seen in Besharam (2013) co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Information Day 4 box office collection of 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

After a good opening weekend collection of Rs. 36.93 crore, the Raj Mehta directorial had less than a 50% drop in collections on the fourth day (Monday). Accordingly, the star-studded venture collected about Rs. 5cr and now the overall collection stands at Rs. 42cr (approximately). Still, if this continues, the film will easily join the Rs. 50cr club in a couple of days.

Details Fourth biggest opening weekend collection of Bollywood in 2022

JugJugg Jeeyo is Bollywood's fourth-biggest opening weekend collector of the year. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sits at the first position by collecting Rs. 55.96cr on its first weekend, while Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj had collected Rs. 39.40cr, occupying the second position. Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is in the third position by collecting Rs. 39.12cr on its opening weekend.

Quote What did Dhawan say about box office collections?

Commenting on the box office performance, Dhawan said, "No matter how much we guess, analyze and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office." He added that pandemic has changed a lot of things but people still love to watch entertaining films at the theaters.