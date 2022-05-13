Entertainment

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Karan Johar drops Varun-Kiara starrer's first-look images

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 13, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

Karan Johar dropped brand new posters for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' (Photo credit: Twitter/@karanjohar)

Ahead of its June release, the upcoming Hindi language film Jug Jugg Jeeyo received its first-look images on Friday. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media handles to share the first glimpse of the "true family entertainer." The brand new posters promise us that Dharma Productions will once again present us with a lavish but heartwarming family tale. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is special for a lot of reasons.

Firstly, it marks the debut collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who are two of the most sought-after actors of this generation.

Further, Neetu Singh is making a comeback with this film.

Given the production has suffered a significant delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can't wait for it to hit theaters.

Posters 'Come, become a part of this family!'

Sharing four posters online, Johar wrote: "Aaiye, iss parivaar ka hissa baniye! [Come, become a part of this family!]" In the pictures, Dhawan, Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Singh appear tightly bound and much in love with their on-screen family. Judging by the posters, the tagline of the Raj Mehta directorial is, "A family reunion, full of surprises."

Twitter Post Check out the pictures here

Information Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli also play pivotal roles

Actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also were part of some of the freshly dropped posters. Notably, the popular YouTube star, who goes by the username MostlySane, is debuting in Bollywood with this Dharma Productions project. Moreover, all lead actors shared the first-look images on their respective social media accounts. Needless to say, their fans went gaga over the new looks.

Details Expect roller coaster of emotions! Film premieres on June 24

Alongside the posters, Johar also posted a motion video that captures the lead stars in various moods and emotions. While they seem to be happy and loving in one, they are upset and facing away in the next. The plot revolves around "two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post-marriage." Jug Jugg Jeeyo is headed for theatrical release on June 24.