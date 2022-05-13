'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Karan Johar drops Varun-Kiara starrer's first-look images
Ahead of its June release, the upcoming Hindi language film Jug Jugg Jeeyo received its first-look images on Friday. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media handles to share the first glimpse of the "true family entertainer." The brand new posters promise us that Dharma Productions will once again present us with a lavish but heartwarming family tale. Here's more.
- Jug Jugg Jeeyo is special for a lot of reasons.
- Firstly, it marks the debut collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who are two of the most sought-after actors of this generation.
- Further, Neetu Singh is making a comeback with this film.
- Given the production has suffered a significant delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can't wait for it to hit theaters.
Sharing four posters online, Johar wrote: "Aaiye, iss parivaar ka hissa baniye! [Come, become a part of this family!]" In the pictures, Dhawan, Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Singh appear tightly bound and much in love with their on-screen family. Judging by the posters, the tagline of the Raj Mehta directorial is, "A family reunion, full of surprises."
Aaiye, iss parivaar ka hissa baniye! A true family entertainer coming your way - with emotions and love. See you in cinemas on 24th June! @apoorvamehta18 @AndhareAjit @AnilKapoor #NeetuKapoor @varun_dvn @advani_kiara @ManishPaul03 @iamMostlySane @raj_a_mehta pic.twitter.com/DcVZOfwb2P— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 13, 2022
Actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli also were part of some of the freshly dropped posters. Notably, the popular YouTube star, who goes by the username MostlySane, is debuting in Bollywood with this Dharma Productions project. Moreover, all lead actors shared the first-look images on their respective social media accounts. Needless to say, their fans went gaga over the new looks.
Alongside the posters, Johar also posted a motion video that captures the lead stars in various moods and emotions. While they seem to be happy and loving in one, they are upset and facing away in the next. The plot revolves around "two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post-marriage." Jug Jugg Jeeyo is headed for theatrical release on June 24.