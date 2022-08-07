Entertainment

Liked 'Darlings'? Here's what you can watch next on Netflix

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 07, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

5 OTT titles with strong female leads to watch on Netflix.

From fighting crime to standing up for their rights, films and series have certainly not shied away from depicting some of the most badass female protagonists. Alia Bhatt's Darlings was one such recent film on Netflix which orchestrated a story of revenge and retribution. Here's our curated list of five other titles on Netflix that showcase women tackling sensitive issues head-on.

#1 'Delhi Crime' Season 1

Actor Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime is based on the horrifying 2012 Delhi gang rape. Led by Shah—who essays the role of former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma—the series showcases how the police force solved the case to bring justice to the deceased victim and her family. The series won Best Drama Series at the 2020 International Emmys. A second season is underway, too.

#2 'Maid'

Maid on Netflix is an underrated series that is beautifully adapted from the memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land. Actor Margaret Qualley takes you on a journey of a mother who flees with her child to escape an abusive relationship. Maid shows how she finds her feet and faces her abuser.

#3 'Mai'

Starring actor Sakshi Tanwar as Sheel Chaudhary, Mai on Netflix chronicles the life of a mother whose life turns upside down owing to a first-hand tragedy. The series depicts how Chaudhary transforms from a simple, middle-class wife and mother to a woman fueled by rage to avenge her daughter's death. Produced by Karnesh Ssharma, Mai is a gripping and layered crime thriller series.

#4 'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker'

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer leads this series as Madam CJ Walker, a hair care entrepreneur who turned into a self-made millionaire. The series narrates how Walker successfully faced post-slavery racial and gender biases, betrayals, and rivalries to build her empire that revolutionized black hair care. It also shows her fight for social change against all odds. Self Made is a four-part limited series.

#5 'SHE'

Season 1 of the crime drama series SHE created by Imtiaz Ali was well-received and lauded for the lead actors' performances. Actor Aaditi Pohankar takes on the role of a police constable Bhumika Pardeshi who goes undercover as a sex worker to dig out secrets from the dark and corrupt alleys of Mumbai city. Season 2 made its way to Netflix on June 17.