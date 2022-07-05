Entertainment

What to expect from 'Stranger Things' Season 5?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 05, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Here's what could happen in 'Stranger Things 5.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@Stranger_Things)

The beginning of the end is coming. Netflix's Stranger Things is one of the most-watched shows for the streamer. After a heartbreaking Season 4 finale, it's time to start preparing yourself for the many surprises Season 5 will have in store. In this story, we take a look at some of the possibilities that might take place in Season 5. Spoilers ahead.

Context Why does this story matter?

Season 4 of Matt and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things was touted to be the darkest season of the entire series.

The group of friends from Hawkins was caught in an epic faceoff with Vecna, a powerful demon from the Upside Down who has an old connection with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

While their battle has only begun, a lot can go wrong now.

Revenge Epic battle awaits as gates to Upside Down are open

Vecna opened four gates to the Upside Down in Volume 2. This means that the creatures of the Upside Down can now enter the real world to cause mayhem. We might find out the connection behind Vecna and the number '4'—four gates, four chimes, and four victims. Now that Vecna is injured and hurting, he will surely come back for revenge, stronger than ever.

Observation Will Byers will have a huge role to play

The makers were dropping hints about Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) sexuality throughout Season 4. One of the scenes where this was evident was when he told Mike (Finn Wolfhard) how he is the "heart." We might finally get to see Byers opening up about himself. Moreover, he can sense Vecna's presence and emotions so he will certainly play a crucial role.

Theory Max Mayfield might just pull through

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) was the only one to escape Vecna's brutal Mind Lair. However, the gang almost lost her in the finale of Volume 1. Although Eleven tried to tap into Mayfield's thoughts, she saw nothing but darkness. There's a slim chance of survival for Mayfield but judging by the weightage she carries, we think she will make a comeback in Season 5.

Dates Details about potential Season 5 release, more

There's no confirmed release date for Season 5 yet, but the creators said, "The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline." Season 5 will reportedly have a time jump to show how the characters have grown. The next season hasn't gone into production yet but is expected to release in mid-2024.