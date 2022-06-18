Entertainment

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan's trailer releasing on this day

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan's trailer releasing on this day

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 18, 2022, 10:35 pm 2 min read

'Raksha Bandhan' gets theatrical trailer release date. (Photo credit: IMDb)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has many releases lined up in the coming months. Among them is his upcoming social dramedy film Raksha Bandhan, which is scheduled to release on August 11. And now, the actor is all set to launch the official theatrical trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday (June 21), reported Bollywood Hungama. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Aanand L Rai directorial was announced in August 2020 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar will also play a prominent role in the film alongside Kumar.

Reportedly, Raksha Bandhan is headed for a big box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to release on August 11 as well.

Information Trailer will be released on June 21 by Kumar

"Raksha Bandhan is a film full of emotions and Akshay will be launching the heart-warming theatrical trailer of the film on June 21," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama. They further informed, "It will be an event with the media in Mumbai, wherein the Khiladi will show the glimpse of his film to the media followed by a digital launch."

Details Film will benefit from 5 holidays during opening week

Makers of the film are confident about their film's release. "They (makers) will benefit from as many as 5 holidays in the opening week," the source said. They further added, "If content clicks, the film will turn out to be a much-needed success for Akshay Kumar. Aanand L Rai and team are confident of bringing Akshay Kumar's audience back to the cinema halls."

Besides Kumar and Pednekar, actors Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Sahejmeen Kaur will also play prominent roles in Raksha Bandhan. Kumar announced the film's release date on social media on Thursday (June 16). The caption read, "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August 2022 (sic)."