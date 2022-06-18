Entertainment

'Top Gun' director Kosinski on Brad Pitt's 'Formula One' movie

'Top Gun' director Kosinski on Brad Pitt's 'Formula One' movie

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 18, 2022, 09:32 pm 2 min read

(L-R) Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski, Lewis Hamilton come together for upcoming movie, tentatively titled 'Formula One'.

Top Gun: Maverick helmer, Joseph Kosinski, is directing a film, announced earlier in June and tentatively titled Formula One, which will star actor Brad Pitt. Pitt will essay the role of a driver who comes out of his retirement to race alongside a rookie driver and the legends of the sport. Now, Kosinski has promised the Pitt-starrer—similar to Top Gun: Maverick—will feature "in-camera thrills."

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple Original Films has acquired rights for the upcoming film based on Formula One racing.

There is no shortage of popular racing films on OTT. Among the most famous racing films, the Fast and Furious franchise has long dominated the platforms.

However, the interest in the genre was further piqued by Netflix's successful series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Visuals The visuals will be similar to 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Kosinski promises Formula One's visual effects will be similar to Top Gun: Maverick. His direction will offer viewers a chance to feel like they're behind the wheel of a racing car. "It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one," Kosinski stated. Adding to the Formula One frenzy, the film is also co-produced by the seven-time world champion racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

Information Apple acquired rights to the untitled film

Instead of going with a token release with a limited number of screens or a regular day-and-date opening, the film will reportedly have an exclusive run of 30 to 60 days globally before landing on Apple TV+. This is the studio's second collaboration with Pitt and his production house Plan B Entertainment. The duo is also reportedly working on another project featuring George Clooney.

Crew Details about film's crew

As for the upcoming Pitt starrer, it is co-produced by Kosinski along with Chad Oman under the banner Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Copper CEO Penni Throw is the executive producer. The script is penned by Ehren Kruger, who was one of the three screenwriters behind Top Gun: Maverick. However, no tentative release date or the film's additional cast and plot details have been released yet.