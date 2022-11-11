Entertainment

Happy birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio: Looking at his upcoming ventures

Leonardo DiCaprio has turned 48. Happy birthday!

One of the world's most sought-after and highest-paid actors, Leonardo DiCaprio has headlined several classics over the years. After starting his career in the late 1980s, he has starred in breakthrough projects such as Titanic, Shutter Island, Revolutionary Road, Inception, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, among others. On his 48th birthday, let's take a look at the Academy Awardee's upcoming films.

#1 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Currently in post-production, Killers of the Flower Moon has been helmed by DiCaprio's frequent collaborator and cinema great Martin Scorsese. It's based on a book by David Grann, while Eric Roth and Scorsese have developed the screenplay. The film also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, among others. The plot is set in the 1920s and the film will release in May 2023.

#2 'The Wager'

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, too, is based on a book by Grann and directed by Scorsese. The film's synopsis reads, "The British naval ship the Wager is wrecked on a desolate island off the tip of South America in 1740. The captain and crew struggle to survive and maintain order while battling extreme weather and their own human nature."

#3 'Jim Jones'

Written by Scott Rosenberg (producer of Everything Sucks!), the film is in pre-production and its major details are under wraps. Jennifer Davisson, Rosenberg, and DiCaprio will produce it. In this biopic, DiCaprio will essay the role of the controversial titular figure, who was "a cult leader and orchestrated the storied Jonestown mass suicide that claimed the lives of over 900 people in November 1978."

#4 'Roosevelt'

Another intriguing title to look forward to is Roosevelt, where the Don't Look Up actor will be playing the eponymous role of ex-President Theodore Roosevelt. Scorsese will hold the directorial reins for this project, too, while the screenplay will be penned by Scott Bloom. It will be a rare treat for cinephiles to see the legendary director-actor duo collaborate thrice in the same year!