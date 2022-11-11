Entertainment

Here's your character guide sheet for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Here's your character guide sheet for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 11, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set to be released on November 11

Unless you live under a rock, you would have probably known that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to the big screens on Friday. For those who want to get their basics covered before the film's premiere and for those who want a little recap, we have come up with a list of all the main characters and what they do in the movie.

#1, #2 Ironheart, Namor

Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is a teenage genius to be introduced in Wakanda Forever. Once, the "Tony Stark of Wakanda" reverse-engineered Iron Man's technology to design a suit for herself. Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is a sub-mariner who will make his debut in MCU. His entry is highly-expected ever since the mammoth success of 2019's Black Panther. He rules over the undersea kingdom of Atlantis.

#3, #4 Nakia, Okoye

Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is the close aide and former flame of T'Challa. She is also a spy and reports important events to Black Panther. Okoye (Danai Gurira) is the leader of the mighty Dora Milaje. The trained warrior is someone with a tactical mind and is skillful with her weapons. She is a sworn protector of the throne. Both characters will return.

#5, #6 Shuri, Everett Ross

Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the younger sister of T'Challa. Hailed as the smartest person in the world, the teenager was shown building weapons and suits for Black Panther. Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) is a government representative. He travels to the Wakandan society as an ambassador of sorts and provides the kingdom with an outsider's perspective. He is set to return.

#7, #8 Ramonda, M'Baku

Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is the former queen of Wakanda who is now the mother of King T'Challa in the sequel. Given her status, she will be once again heavily featured in the upcoming film. Another returning character is of M'Baku (Winston Duke), the leader of the Jabari Tribe, a group of Wakandans who have removed themselves from mainstream society.

#9, #10 Attuma, Namora

Attuma (Alex Livinalli) is expected to be the main villain. Numerous fan theories have come up stating that Attuma will be a monstrous villain. Namora (Mitzi Mabel Cadena), born Aquaria Neptunia, received the name Namora in the honor of her cousin, Namor. Cadena is making her debut in Hollywood with the role, for which she also learned English.