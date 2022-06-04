Entertainment

Disney clears R-rated 'Deadpool 3' for MCU, confirm writers

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 04, 2022, 09:01 pm 2 min read

R-rated 'Deadpool 3' gets a thumbs up from Disney. (Photo credit: Hotstar)

The quick-witted, regenerative, mutant superhero Deadpool will soon be back in Deadpool 3. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick confirmed that Disney, which acquired 20th Century Fox, has given a thumbs up to the R-rated film, ensuring that the character will be as irreverent as ever. Moreover, it was earlier confirmed that Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Deadpool 3 will be Disney's first Deadpool film since it bought 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Notably, Deadpool (2016) reportedly grossed $782M while the 2018 sequel grossed $785M.

The sequel was reportedly the highest-ever R-rated grosser until Joker (2019) surpassed it with $1.074B.

Recently, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Deadpool 3 will officially join the MCU, as told to Collider.

Information 'Deadpool 3' will not be family-friendly

Writers Reese and Wernick revealed that Disney has been "very supportive" of their film and that "Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool," assuring that they wouldn't make the film family-friendly. As for the MCU debut, Reese said, "It's an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing."

Release Long wait before film's release

Sadly, Deadpool 3 will not release anytime soon. Last year, Fiege reportedly confirmed, "It will not be [filming] this year." He mentioned that this is due to Ryan Reynolds' busy schedule and Marvel's pending backlogs thanks to COVID-19. "We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make," Feige said. The film is expected to release in 2024.

Twitter Post Marvel's announcement on filming, expected release

Shooting of Deadpool 3 will begin in early 2023.

The movie will be released in theaters in summer 2024#Deadpool #Marvel #MarvelStudios #Disney pic.twitter.com/Au0djZ1laL — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) May 27, 2022

Details Director confirms plans to bring Reynolds, Hugh Jackman together

Moreover, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy earlier told ComicBook he plans to bring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together for a future project. "I'm not going to say where and how...I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together. That will happen and it will be me."