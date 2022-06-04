Entertainment

Is Farhan Akhtar working on script for SRK's 'Don 3'?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 04, 2022, 08:05 pm 2 min read

Is the script for 'Don 3' in the making? (Photo credit: IMDB)

Is Shah Rukh Khan going to work on Don 3 next? Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani on Saturday shared a photo of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar from his study room where he seems to be working on a script. Netizens were quick to guess if he was working on Don 3's script. Notably, Sidhwani and Akhtar are co-founders of Excel Entertainment—which produced the Don series starring SRK.

Akhtar has officially resumed work after a hiatus and his wedding with actor Shibani Dandekar.

Besides appearing in many popular Bollywood films, he has also showcased his exceptional directorial skills in several projects.

His Don franchise featuring Khan, comprising Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), has been a hit with the viewers, and now rumors about its third installment are creating a massive buzz.

Sidhwani took to social media to share a photo of Akhtar working on some script. He captioned it, "100% focus even when he's putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @faroutakhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he's working on (sic)," sparking Don 3 speculations. A user wrote, "Please destroy his laptop if he ain't writing DON 3."

100% focus even when he’s putting pen to paper (err.. fingers to keyboard) @FarOutAkhtar is back in writer mode after a long hiatus. Guess what he’s working on… pic.twitter.com/ORd0PGF358 — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) June 4, 2022

In addition to reactions from fans and other netizens, actor Ali Fazal commented on Sidhwani's post saying, "Well the painting behind has a toofani vibe (sic)." Fazal's Mirzapur co-star Divyenndu also wrote, "I know he's writing something special for me...let it be a surprise!! (sic)" Apart from Don 3, some fans also wondered if he was working on Jee Le Zara.

While there's no official confirmation about Don 3, Akhtar is set to be back in the director's chair after a decade with his upcoming project Jee Le Zaraa. Reportedly, it will star Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, sharing the screen space for the first time. He earlier confirmed the film's shooting will commence in 2022. It is expected to release next year.