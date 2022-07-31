Entertainment

Confirmed! Martin Scorsese to direct 'The Wager' starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Renowned Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese have teamed up once again. Their upcoming project, The Wager, will reportedly be an adaptation of David Grann's upcoming book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Apple Original Films has landed the rights to Grann's non-fiction book, which is expected to be out in April 2023. Read on for more.

Scorsese and DiCaprio recently collaborated for Killers of the Flower Moon. This is their first collaboration after The Wolf of Wall Street, which was released in 2013.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which just wrapped filming, is also an adaptation of Grann's titular true-crime novel.

DiCaprio and Scorsese are considered to be one of the greatest pairings when it comes to Hollywood cinema.

Premise Shipwreck thriller narrates secret quest for treasure gone horribly wrong

Set in the 1740s, The Wager reportedly narrates the story of a British naval ship by the same name. On a secret mission to get their hands on a Spanish treasure galleon, the crew finds themselves stranded on a desolate island in Patagonia owing to a shipwreck. Upon returning to civilization, they are caught in a court martial over accusations of murder and treachery.

Crew Details about film's crew

The upcoming title will see Scorsese back in the director's chair while DiCaprio will lead the film. Serving as producers for The Wager are Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas from Imperative Entertainment, Scorsese through Sikelia Productions, and DiCaprio and his partner Jennifer Davisson from their Appian Way Productions. Richard Plepler will serve as executive producer through his banner Eden Productions.

Projects A look at Scorsese, DiCaprio's previous collaborations

The association between Scorsese and DiCaprio goes way back—almost 25 years! So far, the duo has worked together on six films, of which many won multiple Oscars. The list of movies boasting their collaboration includes Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, Killers of the Flower Moon (slated to release next year), and now, The Wager.