Entertainment

5 Malayalam actors who passed away at a young age

5 Malayalam actors who passed away at a young age

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 02, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

5 Malayalam actors who were gone too soon.

It's always heartbreaking to find out that our most beloved actors and celebrities are no longer with us. Although they are not among us anymore, their memories sure do live on through the many roles they have essayed onscreen and also the lives they touched. In this story, we remember five notable Malayalam actors who left us too soon.

#1 Sarath Chandran

Actor Sarath Chandran (37) was widely known for his role in the 2017 film Angamaly Diaries. He also had other notable films like Oru Mexican Aparatha, CIA, Koode, and Oru Thathvika Avalokanam, among others, to his credit. On July 29, 2022, Chandran was found dead at his home in Kerala's Kakkad. He took the extreme step due to depression, per the recovered suicide note.

#2 Saranya Sasi

Hailing from Pazhayangadi in Kerala's Kannur, Saranya Sasi was popular for her roles in television shows like Karuthamuthu and Harichandanam. She also appeared in several films, including Thalappavu, Chacko Randaman, and Annmariya Kalippilaanu. Unfortunately, on August 9, 2021, she passed away aged 35. She was already undergoing treatment for a brain tumor when she contracted COVID-19, and the related complications deteriorated her health further.

#3 Taruni Sachdev

Child artist Taruni Sachdev was a budding actor who worked in two Malayalam films: Vellinakshatram and Sathyam She is also fondly remembered for her role in Amitabh Bachchan's film Paa, which was released in 2009. Sachdev was reportedly one of the highest-paid child actors at the time. Sadly, she died in a plane crash on her birthday on May 14, 2012. She was 14.

#4 Jishnu Raghavan

Mollywood actor Jishnu Raghavan made a memorable acting debut in the lead role in Kamal's 2002 directorial Nammal. It received good feedback and was considered to be a huge hit. He did a few films that weren't as successful. But just as things were starting to look up after he made a comeback, he, unfortunately, lost his life to cancer in 2016 at 35.

#5 Soundarya

Soundarya was a popular South Indian actor who also appeared in a few Malayalam films like Yathrakarude Sradhakku and Kilichundan Mampazham. She died in an unfateful plane crash near Bengaluru while traveling with her brother in 2004. She was reportedly 31. Notably, Soundarya posthumously won Filmfare Awards South for Best Actress for the film Apthamitra, a remake of the 1993 blockbuster Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.