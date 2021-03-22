Veteran writer-director Sagar Sarhadi passed away in Mumbai due to age-related issues. He was 88. Sarhadi, who is known for his work in movies like Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila breathed his last on Sunday night at his residence in Sion, Mumbai. His nephew filmmaker Ramesh Talwar confirmed the news saying, "It was just age, and he wasn't eating properly for last few days."

Early life Sarhadi was a renowned Urdu playwright

Sarhadi, whose real name was Ganga Sagar Talwar, was born near Abottabad city in undivided India in 1933. He was a renowned Urdu writer and playwright before he made his writing debut with Yash Chopra's 1976 venture Kabhi Kabhie. The duo established a long-standing collaboration that spanned many years and movies. Sarhadi is survived by three nephews and three nieces, excluding Talwar.

Career He had penned the dialogues for Sridevi's hit movie 'Chandni'

After his Bollywood debut, he went on to write the screenplay for movies like Noorie (1979) and Silsila (1981). He had penned the dialogues for Sridevi-starrer Chandni (1989). He donned the director's hat for the 1982 film Bazaar, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil. He was also involved with Shah Rukh Khan's debut movie Deewana and Hrithik Roshan's first film Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai.

Condolences Bollywood paid tributes to the late writer

Among the first ones to pay tribute was actor Jackie Shroff. He shared a black-and-white picture of Sarhadi on social media with the caption, "Will miss you...R.I.P." Director Hansal Mehta also shared the unfortunate news on Twitter saying, "Rest in peace, Sagar Sarhadi sahab." Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "RIP Sagar Sarhadi. What a legacy." Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to express his sentiments.

Memory Writer Javed Akhtar fondly remembered the departed soul