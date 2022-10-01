Entertainment

'Dobaaraa': When, where to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer on OTT?

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 01, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

'Dobaaraa' was released in theaters on August 19.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa was released in theaters on August 19 and praised for its expeditious screenplay, tight script, and cast performances. Adapted from the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, the film is directed by Pannu's frequent collaborator and ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Now, days after completing its theatrical run, the time-travel thriller will be available for streaming on Netflix from October 15 onward!

Context Why does this story matter?

Dobaaraa marked Pannu's third collaboration with Kashyap after Manmarziyaan (2018) and Saand Ki Aankh (2019).

Interestingly, the film is yet another addition to Pannu's slate of unconventional, offbeat movies such as Game Over and Looop Lapeta.

Even before its theatrical release, the film garnered a lot of acclaim outside India and was screened at Fantasia Film Festival in Canada and London Indian Film Festival.

Announcement Fans expressed desire to watch 'unique, experimental' film

Netflix took to social media on Friday to make the announcement. The OTT giant wrote, "Forecast for the day at 2:12 PM: Stormy weather with a probability of time travel!" which is a direct reference to the movie's plot. Many netizens showed enthusiasm and said that they couldn't wait to watch Dobaaraa due to its experimental and unique plot and Kashyap's association with it!

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

🚨 Forecast for the day at 2:12 PM: Stormy weather with a probability of time travel! ☔⚡



Watch @taapsee solve the mysteries of her past, present and future in this sci-fi thriller. Dobaaraa, streaming on Oct 15, only on #Netflix.#DoBaaraaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/aGXzTm4kcj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 30, 2022

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Dobaaraa'

Dobaaraa was bankrolled by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Cult Movies (a new division of Balaji Telefilms) and Gaurav Bose and Sunir Kheterpal (Athena). The mystery thriller was announced in February 2021 and was penned by Kashyap's frequent aide Nihit Bhave (Choked, Sacred Games). Pannu's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati and actors Rahul Bhat and Saswata Chatterjee also played key roles in Dobaaraa.

Upcoming films Take a look at Pannu's lineup of films ahead

Meanwhile, Pannu will soon be making her debut as a producer with Blurr, bankrolled by her Outsiders Films. This year, she has Arshad Syed's Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty, co-starring Prateik Babbar and Pratik Gandhi. In 2023, she will be seen in her career's most ambitious venture, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, in which she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan