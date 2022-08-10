Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' to stream on Voot Select soon

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 10, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

'Shabaash Mithu' hit the theaters on July 15.

Shabaash Mithu is set to make its OTT debut soon. After its theatrical premiere on July 15, the film will reportedly premiere on the OTT platform Voot Select. The streamer has not yet announced its release date. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the role of ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, it marked the fourth sports drama in the actor's career. Here's more.

Before Shabaash Mithu, Pannu essayed an athlete's character thrice. In Saand Ki Aankh, she played Prakashi Tomar, a senior sharpshooter champion.

Her other sports dramas include Soorma and Rashmi Rocket.

Despite decent reviews from critics and viewers, Shabaash Mithu failed at the box office.

However, many have been awaiting the film's OTT outing to watch Tapsee play one of the most successful women cricketers.

Speaking of the film's OTT debut, Taapsee Pannu said, "I am very excited with its release on Voot Select as now this story will have the opportunity to reach a much wider audience and...inspire other young girls and women to follow their...passion in sports, akin to...cricket superstar Mithali Raj." "Really looking forward to seeing the audiences' reaction to the movie's OTT release," she added.

Apart from Pannu, actor Vijay Raaz plays a prominent part in the film. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the biographical sports drama's script was penned by Priya Aven. Amit Trivedi composed its music, while Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir, and Charan are the lyricists of the film's songs. Its release in the cinema halls was delayed multiple times due to various reasons, including the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pannu has several interesting films in the pipeline. The list includes Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki is slated to hit the theaters on December 22, 2023. On the other hand, Dobaaraa, based on the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, is gearing up for release on August 19.