'BB 16' premieres today: Everything from telecast to confirmed contestants

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 01, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

'Bigg Boss 16' will air from October 1 (Saturday) onward on Colors and Voot Select.

It's that time of the year again! Indian television's most popular Hindi reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 16th season. This year, the Salman Khan-fronted show has promised to be bigger and better, and going by the promos, "Bigg Boss" himself will be playing with everyone! From telecast details to the contestants, here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss 16.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modeled after the famous Dutch reality show Big Brother, Bigg Boss has been running for 16 continuous years, and Khan has been hosting it since the fourth season (2010).

Though it has often run into controversies for its "unsuitable" content and has been called out for being "blatantly scripted," the show still continues to dominate TRP charts and social media year after year.

Telecast You can watch the show on Colors and Voot

The Bigg Boss 16 grand premiere will be telecast on Colors TV on Saturday (October 1) and Sunday (October 2) at 9:30 pm. The regular episodes, on the other hand, will be telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays. To note, the show is aired every day of the week. It can also be streamed on the OTT platform Voot Select, albeit with a subscription.

Contestants Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu Rozik have been confirmed for the show

During an event earlier this week, Khan introduced singer Abdu Rozik as the season's first contestant. Notably, he will also be seen in Khan's upcomong Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer, who headlined the show Imlie, has also been confirmed. Gautam Vij and Chandni Sharma will also embellish BB 16, while Sajid Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, and Tina Datta are rumored contestants.

Theme This time, 'BB' house will look like a circus!

The controversial BB house has a different theme each year, and numerous tasks and activities are centered around it. This year, the show has adopted a circus theme, and the house's first media photos show a deadly "maut ka kuan," a carousel-like dining table, and numerous other elements such as a joker's face, mirrors, jail, and lights to lend the house an authentic feel.