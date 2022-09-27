Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': List of confirmed, reported contestants

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 27, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

The 16th season of the Hindi reality show will go on air on October 1.

We are just days away from the premiere of Bigg Boss 16. The show's fans are waiting to know the contestants whom we will get to see this season. The makers have officially confirmed a few names who will be contending in the show, while more is yet to be revealed. Take a look at the reported and confirmed list of contestants here.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Salman Khan-hosted show has run into controversies more often for its controversial content.

But that has not impacted the show's popularity, as it's still on the top of the TRP charts and dominates social media with its viral content.

And now, it's time for the religious fans of the show to rejoice as we are only days away from the premiere.

Details Confirmed list of contestants

On Tuesday, the creators introduced Sumbul Touqeer, who played the title role in the show, Imlie as one of the 16th season's contestants. Gautam Vij and Chandni Sharma were also introduced as the confirmed contestants. To note, the teasers shared by the makers do not reveal the contestants' identities. But it's rather easy to identify their names with the cues provided in the teasers.

Information Other rumored contestants

Several other celebrities' names are making the rounds, suggesting that they will be seen in the 16th season. This includes Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Surbhi Jyoti, and Sreejita De. Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra may also participate. Apparently, he wants to narrate his side of the story in a case involving his alleged creation and distribution of adult videos via mobile apps.

Looking back Divyanka Tripathi, Vivian Dsena denied their participation news

Meanwhile, celebrities including Divyanka Tripathi and Vivian Dsena have denied their participation in the show through their social media posts. Dsena wrote, "It's a yearly rumor, which I have become used to." Tripathi penned a rather open note saying, "I am not a part of Big Boss." The 16th season of Hindi Bigg Boss will go on air on October 1 on Colors TV.