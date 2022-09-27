Entertainment

Kevin Feige reveals reason why Black Panther wasn't recast

Kevin Feige reveals reason why Black Panther wasn't recast

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 27, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be released on November 11.

During a recent interview, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) boss Kevin Feige revealed why the makers decided not to recast T'Challa aka Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Saying it was "very much too soon to recast," Feige said that the world was still mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman. Read on to know more about his recent statement.

Quote 'Marvel represents the world outside your window'

"It felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. We had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there's a relatable and human element to everything," Feige said. He added in an interview with Empire, "The world is still processing the loss of Chad."

Details Ryan Coogler looking at ideas to keep the franchise going

He added that filmmaker Ryan Coogler wants to honor Boseman's legacy while keeping the franchise going. "The conversations were entirely about, What do we do next? How could the legacy of Chadwick and what he had done to help Wakanda and Black Panther become incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas continue?" Feige said. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit the theaters on November 11.

Emmy Boseman was honored with posthumous Emmy award

Meanwhile, Boseman was honored with a posthumous Emmy award for Marvel's What If...? at the Creative Arts ceremony earlier this month. He won the award in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for the series. He played Star-Lord T'Challa in the episode titled What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord? His wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf.

Information Boseman passed away after battling cancer

He also received a posthumous nomination for Oscar for the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. Ironically it was around the time when he debuted as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War. He silently fought the battle without revealing his condition publicly. His unfortunate death on August 28, 2020, revealed that he was suffering from cancer.