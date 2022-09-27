Entertainment

'Chup': Dulquer Salmaan starrer collects Rs. 8cr at box office

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 27, 2022, 02:49 pm 2 min read

'Chup' hit the theaters on September 23.

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol's recently released movie Chup: Revenge of the Artist had a pretty decent opening last Friday (on September 23). And on its fourth day, it is doing a fair business at the box office, having collected more than Rs. 8cr so far. Read on to know in detail about the R Balki directorial's box office collection.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chup has benefited greatly from National Cinema Day.

Theaters in several regions sold tickets for as low as Rs. 75.

And since this film's success comes right after the mammoth blockbuster Brahmastra, it has kept up the success streak of Bollywood.

It is much-needed relief to Bollywood films after the huge slump that it took with back-to-back failures in 2022.

Box office Detailed box office report of 'Chup'

Chup also benefited from the positive reviews by fans and critics alike. It is estimated to have collected Rs. 0.85cr on Tuesday, which is Day 5. With this, the movie's total collection now stands at Rs. 8.23cr. On its fourth day, the film had 10.15% occupancy in its Hindi belt, which is considered quite huge considering it was a weekday.

Clash 'Chup' had a clash with 'Dhokha: Round D Corner,' 'Avatar'

Chup has been facing tough competition with Kookie Gulati's Dhokha: Round D Corner, which was also released on September 23. The R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and Khushalii Kumar starrer also received fairly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Besides, the makers of Avatar gave it a global re-release on September 23 in a bid to promote its upcoming second part.

Anticipation Will 'Chup' keep up with the numbers after this week?

One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies, Vikram Vedha is heading for release on Friday. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha is helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed and highly successful Tamil film of the same name starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It's to be seen if Chup's success story continues after Vikram Vedha's release.