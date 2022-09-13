Entertainment

National Cinema Day gets postponed; know how 'Brahmastra' was involved

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 13, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

The MAI have moved the date for the National Cinema Day.

Earlier this month, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced that September 16 would be observed as National Cinema Day. In order to celebrate the event, leading cinema chains across the country announced that they will be selling movie tickets for just Rs. 75. However, the MAI stated that the day had to be deferred due to requests from "various stakeholders." Read on.

National Cinema Day was announced as a way to remind cinemagoers about the joy of watching films in the theaters.

Ever since OTT platforms took center stage and people started consuming more content online, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters witnessed a huge drop in business.

Hence, the MAI decided to announce a National Cinema Day to bring back audiences to the theaters.

"The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stakeholders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on September 23 (sic)," the MAI said in a statement. It also said that over 4,000 screens from leading cinema chains like PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, and Citypride, among others, will be participating.

The reason for the postponement is apparently Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra! A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Brahmastra is the dominant film at present and is doing great. It was strong even on Monday, which proves that it'll do strong business on the second weekend too." "Disney, [which] has released Brahmastra, hence requested the multiplex association to push the celebrations by a week."

The source added since Brahmastra is an expensive film that "ended the dry period at the box office," the MAI agreed to Disney's request. Since Brahmastra is still in its early days, selling tickets at Rs. 75 would affect business. Box Office India reported Brahmastra collected over Rs. 12cr on Day 4 and is expected to cross Rs. 150cr at the domestic BO soon.