Confirming Alia-Ranbir's wedding, Ayan Mukerji pens note for 'Brahmastra' stars
Truth be told, there is still nothing official about the purported wedding of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. All we have on our hands are relatives' testaments and supposed clues here and there. Thankfully, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji shone some much-needed light on the matter. The dear friend of the couple confirmed the wedding is happening, and it's happening soon. Read on.
- There has been a lot of back and forth with the starry wedding.
- First, reports suggested the couple was tying the knot on April 14, then it was said the nuptials have been pushed back by a week for security reasons.
- But, Mukerji's open letter settles some things, like the fact that the wedding festivities were to begin on Wednesday (April 13).
Posting a 41-second-long snippet from Kesariya, the first song from Brahmastra, Mukerji wrote in the caption, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon!" The term "sacred journey" was interpreted by many as a reference to the stars' wedding. Also, the rest of the note pretty much sounded like a wedding gift card.
"Ranbir and Alia...my closest and dearest people in this world...my happy place, and my safe place...and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie...!" it read. "We just had to share a piece of their union...from our song Kesariya, to celebrate them...as a gift to them, and to everyone!!" He wished them the best before starting an "amazing new chapter of life, together forever."
Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more❤️❤️❤️#RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/0Du3lioWrM— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 13, 2022
Notably, Bhatt and Kapoor started dating after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra back in 2018. So, Mukerji can be attributed to being their cupid. Coming to the details of their wedding, a Ganesh puja and a mehendi ceremony are set to take place on Wednesday. The sangeet will be held on Thursday, ahead of the actual wedding at RK House in Chembur.