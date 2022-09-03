Entertainment

This National Cinema Day, watch films at only Rs. 75!

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 03, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Around 4,000 screens across the country will offer tickets for Rs. 75 on September 16.

To commemorate National Cinema Day on September 16, several premier cinema chains across the country have decided to woo cinephiles. On the said day, tickets will be sold at just Rs. 75 in selected theaters across India. The decision was taken by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and will play a key role in increasing the dwindling footfall in cinemas. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The theatrical business fell into a tremendous slump due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown which led to cinemas being shut for a long time.

However, when they eventually reopened in a limited capacity, they couldn't charm audiences like the earlier times.

A major reason that led to the theatrical downfall is the rise of multiple OTT platforms and their endless content-driven offerings.

'A celebration of successful reopening of cinemas'

MAI's official statement said, "National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies." MAI has also called National Cinema Day a celebration of the "successful reopening of cinemas" and a "thank you to the moviegoers who made this happen." It's also "an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to cinema near them, yet."

Take a look at the announcement here

Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 2, 2022

Applicable across INOX, PVR, Cinepolis, Carnival screens

This one-time offer will be applicable on 4,000 screens across India in chains including INOX, PVR, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Asian, and Citypride. In addition to these, you can also leverage it at Mukta A2, MovieTime, Wave, M2K, Delite, and several others. Since tickets are usually priced over Rs. 250 and food costs also add to the expenditures, this offer will largely curb those costs.

Thanks to this offer, 'Brahmastra' will now attract more cinephiles

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One —Shiva, which is slated to hit theaters on September 9, will benefit immensely from the reduced prices and attract more cinemagoers. This is particularly crucial since Brahmastra's ticket prices are slightly on the higher side at the moment, but this offer will prompt more people to visit the theaters. This is an opportunity like no other!