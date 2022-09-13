Entertainment

Tusshar Kapoor's 'Maarrich,' Juhi Chawla's 'Hush Hush' receive updates

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 13, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Two exciting Hindi language ventures received updates on Tuesday. Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor announced that his upcoming movie Maarrich will hit the theaters on December 9. Kapoor has bankrolled the project under his Tusshar Entertainment House banner. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the upcoming series Hush Hush on Tuesday, too. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Along with Maarrich, a bunch of other movies are also releasing in December.

This includes Bollywood projects Pippa and An Action Hero (both on December 2), Hollywood magnum opus Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16), and Cirkus (December 23).

It's to be seen how clashing with these films will impact Maarrich.

On the other hand, Hush Hush marks Juhi Chawla's debut OTT outing.

Trailer 'Maarrich's trailer will be out soon

Kapoor took to his Twitter space and announced the release date. He wrote, "Caution you are about to get tangled in the world of #Maarrich Catch the evil! Trailer coming soon! In cinemas on 9th December 2022. World of Maarrich, starring #NaseeruddinShah and Myself. A film by @tussharEH, written and directed by #DhruvLather." He shared a short video clip along with the announcement.

Twitter Post See his tweet here

Information All you need to know of 'Hush Hush'

Chawla plays the principal role in Hush Hush. Other actors including Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka also play parallel lead roles in the upcoming series. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, Kopal Naithani, and Ashish Pandey, the series is touted to be a mystery thriller and will land on the platform on September 22.

Observation What did the trailer of 'Hush Hush' show?

The trailer of the seven-episode series gives us a glimpse into the lives of four women, who get trapped in an unfortunate situation. Chawla appears as a powerful influencer, Ali Khan plays a former investigative journalist, Goswami plays a fashion designer and Kamra plays an influential person. How they get out of the complicated situation makes up for the rest of the story.

