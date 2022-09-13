Entertainment

'Plan A Plan B' trailer: Riteish-Tamannaah lead cliché romantic comedy

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 13, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

Riteish Deshmukh-Tamannaah Bhatia lead rom-com 'Plan A Plan B.'

Netflix India dropped the trailer for its upcoming rom-com Plan A Plan B on Tuesday (September 13). The Shashanka Ghosh directorial presents a story of a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer who absolutely cannot stand each other. The film will explore the possibility of the two eventually coming around and ending up falling in love. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Plan A Plan B stars actors Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Deshmukh essays the role of a divorce lawyer while the latter appears as a psychologist/matchmaker who often finds herself oscillating between rooting for love when it comes to others and wanting to find a suitable man for herself.

The film marks the debut collaboration of the two actors.

Trailer Trailer makes you question if opposites actually attract

The trailer opens with Kosty (Deshmukh) proposing a deal to Nirali (Bhatia) saying, "Plan A, you get people married. Plan B, I handle their divorce cases." Kosty, a cynical divorce lawyer, believes that "marriage is a punishment," whereas Bhatia, a matchmaker who is single herself, is all for love and relationships. The trailer makes you question if they will ever set their differences aside.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

1 Matchmaker 😘 + 1 Divorce Lawyer 💼 = ?

A love story that could go 2 ways. Mark your calendars for Plan A Plan B, streaming on Netflix on September 30th. pic.twitter.com/fYnflFj05h — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 13, 2022

Personal Film doesn't seem to offer anything new, tugs at clichés

While the pairing of Deshmukh and Bhatia in a rom-com explores new avenues, the trailer doesn't offer anything we've not seen before. Moreover, Poonam Dhillon who appears as Bhatia's mother in the film feels like just another filter-less character who gives away unsolicited advice. Despite the drawbacks seen in the trailer, we remain hopeful that the film might offer something refreshing.

Bhatia called the film a "wild ride" and said, "It is a dynamic movie that will appeal to every type of audience and I can't wait for its launch on Netflix." On the other hand, Deshmukh admitted to having a "soft corner" for comedy and promised that the film would have many "twists." Plan A Plan B will release on Netflix on September 30.