Entertainment

'TMKOC' makers find Shailesh Lodha's replacement in Sachin Shroff

'TMKOC' makers find Shailesh Lodha's replacement in Sachin Shroff

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 13, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chamshma' will have Sachin Shroff playing the titular character now.

The makers of the beloved television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have revealed that television actor Sachin Shroff will replace Shailesh Lodha. The decision was announced after the makers had several rounds of talks with Lodha to keep him on board to play the titular character, Taarak Mehta. Show producer Asit Kumarr Modi revealed the news during a recent interview.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2008, the show has featured Lodha as Taarak Mehta.

He was also the narrator of the long-running sitcom.

The show has particularly focused on matters of national importance while presenting them with a zing of humor.

Many cast members of the huge ensemble have stayed since the inception, while some have left, Lodha being one of them now.

Details Shroff has started shooting for the role

Talking with Aaj Tak, the showrunner Modi said, "Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. Sachin is coming in place of Shailesh Lodha in this show. Sachin has also started shooting." He stated that they tried finding a middle ground with Lodha but it did not work. In order to not keep the fans waiting, they brought Shroff on board.

Quote 'Don't want to disappoint audience'

Modi further added, "See, it is a journey of 15 years, it is obvious that ups and downs will keep on coming. After all, the audience is our priority and I don't want to disappoint them." "We have a team of good writers and direction, so hopefully people will accept Sachin in the role of Taarak Mehta," he said.

Information Why did Lodha exit the show?

Lodha did not openly address the reason behind his decision to exit the show. However, it was reported that his dates were not utilized properly. Hearsay has that his exclusive contract with TMKOC did not permit him from being attached to other projects. This conflict led him to call it quits with the SAB TV sitcom. Lodha is presently working on Waah Bhai Waah.

Poll Who is your favorite character in 'TMKOC'?