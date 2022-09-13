Entertainment

2022 Emmy Awards: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn among snubbed actors

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 13, 2022, 02:40 pm 2 min read

Rhea Seehorn (L) and Bob Odenkirk (R) were thought to have been snubbed at the Emmy Awards.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 12. While many renowned artists and shows were recognized by honoring them with the coveted award, as usual, there were a few snubs this time, too. Fans of the highly acclaimed series Better Call Saul were disappointed after the series or the actors didn't win any awards.

Context Why does this story matter?

The annual awards ceremony is held to celebrate the best there is to offer from television shows across various genres.

Last year, shows like The Queen's Gambit and Ted Lasso swept most of the awards.

This time, the line-up included shows like Succession, Euphoria, and Only Murders In the Building among others.

Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson was the host for the night.

Information Fans said Bob Odenkirk-Rhea Seehorn were robbed

When the first half of Better Call Saul Season 6 was nominated, fans were hopeful that 2022 would be the year for the series to bag some awards. Unfortunately, the show and its actors Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn had to go back empty-handed. Fans were furious over the series getting snubbed again and said the actors were "robbed."

Reactions 'Better Call Saul' fans shared their thoughts on social media

What made it even more painful for Better Call Saul fans was the fact that Season 6 marked the farewell of the series. A fan took to social media and wrote, "The fact that Bob Odenkirk hasn't won an Emmy for Better Call Saul is a damn crime #Emmys2022 (sic)." Another wrote, "JDJDJSKS NOO RHEA SEEHORN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY WINNER (sic)."

Twitter Post Another fan said Odenkirk 'deserved to win'

Bob Odenkirk played Saul Goodman, Jimmy McGill, and Gene Takavic so well. He should have won. He gave it his all in the final season of Better Call Saul.



He deserved to win. I'm so heartbroken. 💔#Emmys2022 — Atty. MMCR (@diencastillon) September 13, 2022

Snubs Other actors, shows that got snubbed

In addition to Better Call Saul which has received around 46 nominations during its run, other well-received shows like Severance, Yellowjackets, and Only Murders In the Building were left unrecognized at the awards ceremony. Interestingly, while Euphoria was criticized for its "toxic" story and Succession's domination at the awards got "boring," both the shows took away the biggest awards of the night.