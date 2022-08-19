Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli' gears up for OTT premiere; teaser dropped

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 19, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

'Cuttputlli' will hit the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared the teaser of his new movie, Cuttputlli on Friday. Sharing the video on social media, he revealed that the film is gearing for a direct-to-OTT debut and Disney+ Hotstar has bagged the streaming rights. Touted to be a thriller, Cuttputlli will be released on September 2. He also stated that a trailer will be shared on Saturday.

Context Why does this story matter?

After continuous failures in 2022, this film will mark Kumar's first digital outing of the year.

His other films: Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and the recently released Raksha Bandhan made the headlines for all wrong reasons, as they all turned out to be box office duds.

So, expectations from Cuttputlli are pretty high.

But will they be met? Let's wait and watch!

Observation What did the teaser of 'Cuttputlli' show?

In the half-minute teaser, Kumar can be seen in khakhi, trying to hunt down a serial killer. We will see Khiladi Kumar don the police's cap again. We have already seen him playing a police officer in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Sooryavanshi, among others. The intense background score elevates the mood of the film, making us eager about its trailer.

Twitter Post Catch the teaser here

Information Meet the cast and crew of the project

Going by Kumar's tweet, we'll get to see Rakul Preet Singh playing a pivotal role in Cuttputlli. The film, directed by Ranjit M Tewari of Bell Bottom fame, is produced by Pooja Entertainment. National Film Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi has cranked the camera. Further Aseem Arrora, known for Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns, has penned the psychological thriller's script and dialogues.

Updates Other projects of Kumar awaiting release

Besides this, Kumar also has a project in his lineup, which is waiting for a Diwali 2022 premiere. Titled Ram Setu, the film will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, too. He recently announced the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru. Sudha Kongara, who directed the original film, will helm the remake, too. Its shooting began back in April.