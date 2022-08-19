Akshay Kumar's 'Cuttputlli' gears up for OTT premiere; teaser dropped
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared the teaser of his new movie, Cuttputlli on Friday. Sharing the video on social media, he revealed that the film is gearing for a direct-to-OTT debut and Disney+ Hotstar has bagged the streaming rights. Touted to be a thriller, Cuttputlli will be released on September 2. He also stated that a trailer will be shared on Saturday.
- After continuous failures in 2022, this film will mark Kumar's first digital outing of the year.
- His other films: Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and the recently released Raksha Bandhan made the headlines for all wrong reasons, as they all turned out to be box office duds.
- So, expectations from Cuttputlli are pretty high.
- But will they be met? Let's wait and watch!
In the half-minute teaser, Kumar can be seen in khakhi, trying to hunt down a serial killer. We will see Khiladi Kumar don the police's cap again. We have already seen him playing a police officer in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Sooryavanshi, among others. The intense background score elevates the mood of the film, making us eager about its trailer.
Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2022
Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain.
Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow@vashubhagnani @Rakulpreet @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #CuttputlliOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/l9uyi2Pp7Z
Going by Kumar's tweet, we'll get to see Rakul Preet Singh playing a pivotal role in Cuttputlli. The film, directed by Ranjit M Tewari of Bell Bottom fame, is produced by Pooja Entertainment. National Film Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi has cranked the camera. Further Aseem Arrora, known for Bell Bottom and Ek Villain Returns, has penned the psychological thriller's script and dialogues.
Besides this, Kumar also has a project in his lineup, which is waiting for a Diwali 2022 premiere. Titled Ram Setu, the film will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, too. He recently announced the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru. Sudha Kongara, who directed the original film, will helm the remake, too. Its shooting began back in April.