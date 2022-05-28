Entertainment

'Prithviraj' is now 'Samrat Prithviraj': YRF complies with Karni Sena

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 28, 2022, 11:51 am 2 min read

YRF has officially changed their film's title to 'Samrat Prithviraj.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@akshaykumar)

Bowing to the demands of Karni Sena, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has agreed to change the title of Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj. YRF made the announcement in an official letter days before the film's release on June 3. News of the title change comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was reportedly issued by the Karni Sena, through Advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film, now titled Samrat Prithviraj, is based on the brave Indian emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.

The project has been entangled in many controversies involving the Karni Sena and their demands.

A few days ago, a source close to YRF had confirmed that the makers will not make the change as the film was just days away from its release.

Of course, that didn't happen.

Letter 'We didn't, and don't, intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

YRF's letter issued to Karni Sena spoke about the production house's influence on the entertainment industry. It stated: "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the Film (sic)." "[We] assure you that we didn't, and don't, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan."

Presumption Resolution between YRF, Karni Sena was 'amicable'

YRF expressed its intention to celebrate the king's "bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation's history." "As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to Samrat Prithviraj (sic)." Going by the letter, the resolution was amicable and the group will or should not have further objections.

Objective Hopefully, 'Samrat Prithviraj' will have smooth journey now

YRF concluded by thanking the outfit for understanding their intentions. Now, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's film is expected to have a smooth journey to its release. Samrat Prithviraj stars Kumar as the great warrior alongside Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij playing prominent roles. After facing multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and controversies, the film is coming out next week.