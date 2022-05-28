Entertainment

'Kuttavum Shikshayum' review: Asif Ali leads intense, realistic cop thriller

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 28, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

'Kuttavum Shikshayum' directed by Rajeev Ravi hit the big screens on Friday.

Malayalam film Kuttavum Shikshayum, based on a sensational jewelry showroom heist that took place in Kasaragod's Kudamkuzhi in 2015, is one of the finest and most realistic cop stories in recent times. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, the film starts at a very slow pace, but Ravi eventually takes us on a riveting journey of police proceedings. Here is our detailed review.

Plot What is the film all about?

Asif Ali's Sajan Philip leads a team of police officers to nab an organized and notorious gang from Rajasthan responsible for the heist. The police proceedings go around in circles and even we, as viewers, get tired from seeing all the investigative procedures. How they nab this highly brutal gang with a small team makes the rest of the story.

Narrative Competent cop drama with unique style of narrative

Kuttavum Shikshayum can't be brushed aside as another addition to the long list of recent Mollywood cop dramas (Salute, Nayattu, Cold Case, etc). It earns its place with novelty which shines everywhere, particularly in narration. The first half has been made deliberately slow and every ounce of your patience will be tested. But when the second half starts, the wait would be worthwhile.

Characterization Realistic portrayal of cops makes us empathize with the characters

One of the reasons why Kuttavum Shikshayum is instantly likeable is its realistic portrayal of cops. Here, the police officers enjoy TikTok videos and they don't shy away from opening up about their vulnerabilities. Ravi's direction along with Sibi Thomas and Sreejith's screenplay steers away from the usual clichés associated with cop films. The film makes us root for characters instead of actors.

Personal Special mention for Alencier Ley Lopez

Ali owns his part comfortably. Yet, Alencier Ley Lopez, in his best performance since Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), outshines all the other actors including the brilliant Sunny Wayne. His nuances and minute detailing in body language make the film all the more authentic.

Verdict Watch it to witness unseen aspects of police proceedings

Kuttavum Shikshayum is a gripping yet mindful thriller that works despite its tiring first half. The edge-of-the-seat narrative is well supported by Dawn Vincent's minimal yet fitting background score and Suresh Rajan's cinematography. And the film ends on a brilliant note. We are not going into detail about it as it could spoil the film-watching experience. Verdict: We are going with 4/5 stars.