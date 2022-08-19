Entertainment

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2' promises glitz, glamor, gossip!

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2' promises glitz, glamor, gossip!

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 19, 2022, 04:43 pm 2 min read

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 will stream on Netflix from September 2.

Ahead of its arrival on September 2, the makers of Netflix India's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives have dropped an enticing trailer! The show revolves around actor Neelam Kothari Soni, designer Seema Sajdeh, entrepreneur Bhavana Panday, and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor. The first installment provided dollops of fun and the second promises to keep the entertainment quotient high, too! Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

The show is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and provides a peek into the personal and professional lives of the four friends.

The first season had become a hot topic of discussion upon its release and special appearances from several Bollywood celebrities particularly caught viewers' attention.

To recall, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, among others, had appeared in Season 1.

Trailer This season, too, will feature cameos from Bollywood personalities

The clip, clocking in a runtime of 1:34 minutes, is marinated in glitz and glamor, reminiscent of the starry first season! This season, too, will feature appearances from Bollywood personalities such as Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, and Zoya Akhtar. In the beginning, Panday says, "You don't even know what's coming," and yes, we can't wait to see what this season brings with itself!

Takeaways It may also touch upon unresolved conflicts

While the trailer promises juicy gossip and a window into the lives of the rich, this time, there also seem to be some unresolved conflicts simmering under the surface. The focus, primarily, is on some "scuffle" between Panday and Kapoor, while we also receive a glimpse of Kapoor being miffed with her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor. Will this season carry more serious undertones?

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

The wait is finally over! Here's the trailer of #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives giving you a sneak peek into the glitz and grandeur of Season 2, streaming from the 2nd of September, only on Netflix!🥳



____@neelamkothari @seemakkhan @maheepkapoor @BhavanaPandey pic.twitter.com/jMxhDy5j3x — Dharmatic (@Dharmatic_) August 19, 2022

Reactions Fans cannot wait to binge-watch this guilty-pleasure show!

Social media is rife with enthusiastic reactions about the reality series and several fans have acknowledged that it's their guilty pleasure show! One such fan wrote on YouTube, "Can't wait for the show, but even more excited to watch Tanmay Bhat's reaction video on it!" Another commented, "Will binge-watch it and really want Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to get more screentime!"