Kajol announces web-show debut on Disney+ Hotstar; recreates 'DDLJ' moment
Bollywood actor Kajol and streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar have officially joined hands to create the actor's maiden web series! The announcement clip was shared by the streamer where Kajol humorously recreated an iconic moment from her iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) which was released back in 1995. Details about the plot and creator of the series are yet to be revealed.
In the announcement clip, Kajol faced her back to the camera while a voiceover said "palat (turn),"—reminiscent of Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from DDLJ. She then turned around, saying, "Haan haan mein he hun. Aur kaun hoga? Mein aa rahi hun apna show leke Disney+ Hotstar mein (Yes it is me. Who else would it be? I'm coming with my show on Disney+ Hotstar)."
Kajol said in a statement, "Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it's a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on." "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey," she added.
Head of Content at Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, Gaurav Banerjee said that the team was glad to have Kajol join them on this journey and that she will "charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic." "With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions, and family," Banerjee said further.
In January last year, the actor made her OTT debut with the film Tribhanga by Renuka Shahane which was released on Netflix. The actor had teased her debut series in a recent interview with PTI and had also revealed that the show's production will start soon. "It is a story about a woman and her journey," was all she revealed about the plot.