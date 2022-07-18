Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan signs Kabir Khan's next; based on true story

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 18, 2022

Kartik Aaryan has been signed for Kabir Khan's next. (Photo credit: Twitter/@NGEMovies)

Kartik Aaryan's career is on a consistent upward trajectory. After setting the cash registers ringing with his blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he is now set to collaborate with director Kabir Khan (83, Tubelight). The untitled project will be based on a true story and will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan. The plot, cast, and release date details are under wraps.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kabir Khan has some critically and commercially successful movies under his belt, such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and New York.

This upcoming film will mark his maiden collaboration with the Kaanchi actor.

Separately, Aaryan has been on a roll after the astonishing success of his last film, which has established him as a bankable star and opened a pathway of exciting opportunities.

Details The film will go on floors next year

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the update on social media on Monday. "Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by Kabir Khan starring Kartik Aaryan. Going on floors early next year." The production house also stated, "This big-scale spectacle is based on a true story!" The announcement received positive reactions, with Aaryan's fans elated about "big directors and producers finally working with [Aaryan]."

Twitter Post Check out the official announcement here

Happy to announce our next, directed jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year💥



Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan #KartikAaryan. This big scale spectacle is based on a true story!@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/WyJSz3XB5C — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) July 18, 2022

Quote 'Super excited' Aaryan termed the film 'special'

Aaryan tweeted, "This one is very special. Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmakers." He tagged the director and the producer in the post. The yet-to-be-titled project will interestingly mark his second collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala's banner. Notably, Aaryan will soon start shooting for NGE's Satyanarayan Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans and co-starring Kiara Advani.

Upcoming films Where else will we see Aaryan?

Recently, Aaryan announced that his film Shehzada will hit theaters on February 10, 2023. The Rohit Dhawan directorial will reunite him with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Moreover, he will be seen in Hansal Mehta's Captain India, where he will essay a pilot's role. Apart from these, Aaryan also has Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy in the pipeline, opposite Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman).