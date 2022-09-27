Entertainment

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for abusing journalist, gets bail

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for abusing journalist, gets bail

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 27, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

Bhasi was promoting his then upcoming film 'Chattambi' when the incident happened.

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested in Kochi on Monday for verbally abusing a female journalist. During a promotional activity for his recently released film Chattambi, Bhasi reportedly abused a journalist attached to a YouTube channel and its camera crew. The journalist filed a case against the actor last week, following which he was attested. On Tuesday, he was released on bail.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the news about this alleged incident surfaced, a separate video of the actor has been making the rounds on social media.

In it, Bhasi can be seen using abusive and obscene language as he is interviewed by a radio jockey during a promotional activity.

Questions are being raised by the netizens about the actor's disrespectful behavior towards the interviewers.

Details More investigation is underway in the verbal abuse case

Based on the complaint by the anchor, the Maradu Police arrested Bhasi when he arrived at the station with his lawyer on Monday. The journalist mentioned in her complaint that Bhasi abused her and the camera crew and asked them to switch off the cameras during the interview. Though he has been released on bail, police officials are reportedly investigating the case.

Reaction Angry netizens shared viral videos expressing their dissent

As videos of the aforementioned events have been going viral on social media, angry fans have been expressing their disappointment. Some fans have also used #BoycottSreenathBhasi in their tweets. A fan wrote, "Sreenath Bhasi's interview with RJ Vivek. Very distasteful to say the least (sic)." Another fan shared a video and wrote, "Such disrespectful behavior from Sreenath Bhasi!!! (sic)."

Apology Bhasi claimed to having been under stress

Meanwhile, following the incident, Bhasi apologized for the use of obscene words. Talking in an interview with a YouTube channel, he said, "I was under a lot of stress. But let me not justify the use of swear words. It was not right. It is my mistake and I apologize for the same." Bhasi called the comments against him "very hurtful."