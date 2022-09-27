Entertainment

Asha Parekh to be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2022

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 27, 2022

Asha Parekh will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year.

Veteran Bollywood actor Asha Parekh will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur confirmed on Tuesday. To note, it is India's highest award in the field of cinema. Every year, it is presented at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which is a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting body.

Context Why does this story matter?

Named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is awarded to an artist for their outstanding contribution to the field.

The Government of India honors stellar figures in Indian cinema at the National Film Awards. Legendary actor Devika Rani was the first recipient of this award.

Until 2021, 51 actors have been bestowed with this honor.

Details Parekh to become 52nd recipient of highest film honor

Speaking to the media, Thakur announced the news earlier on Tuesday. Notably, Parekh will become the recipient of the 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Before her, superstar Rajinikanth was bestowed with the coveted honor in 2021 (for the year 2019). After the announcement in April 2021, he was finally conferred with the award in October at the National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi.

Committee Figures like Asha Bhosle, Hema Malini chose Parekh's name

While announcing Parekh's name, Thakur revealed the iconic actor's name was chosen by the jury panel of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which comprised singers Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, actors Hema Malini and Poonam Dhillon, and filmmaker TS Nagabharana this year. Starting her career in movies as a child artist in 1952 (Maa, Aasmaan), Parekh has gone on to work in around 95 movies.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

Career Vigorous hit-maker, Parekh was first female chairperson of CBFC

A Padma Shri awardee, Parekh ruled Hindi cinema in the 1960-70s, having led superhit films like Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963), Teesri Manzil (1966), Kati Patang (1970), and Caravan (1971). One of the highest-paid female actors of her time, Parekh was the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of India (1998-2001).

Do you know? Was honored at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Interestingly, Parekh also picked up an accolade at the 2022 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in February this year. She was honored with the Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry Award. Separately, she is also a recipient of FICCI's Living Legend Award.