Hrithik Roshan addresses rumors of playing Dev in 'Brahmastra 2'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 27, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' will be released on Friday.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. Co-starring Saif Ali Khan, the film is set for release on September 30. During one of the promotional activities, Roshan spoke about his next projects, and the reports about him playing the lead role in the second part of Brahmastra. What did he say? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukerji often expressed his wish to gift the Indian film industry its first cinematic universe—Astraverse.

And since Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is off to a gigantic start at the box office, expectations from the sequel will naturally be even more enormous.

Roshan's answer to the rumors and speculations about his role in the second part is a much-needed clarification.

Quote Here's what Roshan said

While the actor has not confirmed anything yet, he hinted about playing a role in the second part. When asked about the reports on him starring in the second part, the War actor said, "What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next Fighter will start and then there is potential for others to be made, [including] the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed."

Reports Actors rumored to be on board 'Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev'

Deepika Padukone has been reported to play a pivotal role in the Astraverse universe for a long time. So, she can be expected to be seen in the second part. Dev's character was established in the first part and when the first-ever image of Dev broke out, reports surfaced stating that Ranveer Singh would be the one to play the role.

Information Other movies Roshan has in his lineup

Meanwhile, Roshan's Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The Pushkar-Gayatri directorial is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Roshan also has a film titled Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit theaters on September 28, 2023.