'Brahmastra': Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 01, 2022, 11:33 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra' is gearing up for release on September 9.

Although the makers of the highly anticipated feature Brahmastra have not officially announced Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's association with the project, his cameo appearance in the film has been making the rounds for quite some time now. Finally, now, in her recent interview, actor Mouni Roy, who is set to play the main antagonist in Brahmastra confirmed the news. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra has been in the making for about seven years.

Touted to be one of the biggest Bollywood projects, Brahmastra will feature the first Indian movie universe called the Astraverse.

And the statement confirming SRK's appearance is quite significant as this film will mark the Chennai Express actor's third cameo appearance of the year after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Quote Here's what Roy said about SRK's cameo

Speaking in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Roy said, "My character is obviously derived from one of his fantasy fictions i.e., Ayan's brainchild." "Shah Rukh Sir also plays a guest appearance," she said. "It was such a different kind of experience that I gained while shooting this film. Just to be a part of this world, I feel like it's a privilege," Roy said.

Reports What will be King Khan's role?

It was reported that Khan's character in the film will have special superpowers and will be present in an elaborate action scene. Earlier last month, a photo and a short video clip were leaked online. The leaked footage featured King Khan turning into a Hanuman-like figure. According to The Indian Express, Khan will appear in the film for around 15-20 minutes.

Information 'Brahmastra' is headed for release on September 9

Fans will finally get to watch Brahmastra on the big screens on September 9. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, while Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in key roles. Deepika Padukone is also reported to make a cameo appearance. The film might birth a franchise depending on its performance.