Alia, Ranbir's 'Brahmastra': Shah Rukh Khan's look as 'Vanarastra' leaked

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 12, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra' is slated to be released on September 9.

Ever since Bollywood film Brahmastra's trailer was dropped earlier this year, reports have been making the rounds about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance in the film. And now, a photo of Khan is trending on social media. It is being reported that the leaked photo is from Brahmastra, where King Khan will be seen playing Vanarastra, inspired by Lord Hanuman.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra is touted to be one of the biggest Bollywood projects and features the first Indian movie universe called the Astraverse.

It was reported that Khan's character in the film will have special superpowers and will be present in an elaborate action scene.

Apart from the photo, a short clip is also making the rounds on social media spilling the beans about Khan's character.

Observation What did the photo and video show?

In the photo, Khan can be seen in a blood-soaked avatar. The video shows him transforming into a Hanuman-like figure. It was revealed that Khan's role is an important one. "SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film's story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes," Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

Details All you need to know about 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is slated to be released on September 9. It will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Its plot will span across centuries and include elements of Indian mythology and science fiction. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.

Anticipation Will Deepika Padukone feature in the second installment?

In July, reports about Deepika Padukone's role in Brahmastra Part Two surfaced. Apparently, it will feature Padukone in the role of Parvati. Padukone will make a cameo appearance toward the end of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which will establish her character in the follow-up movie, suggested media reports. But the first part's performance will decide the fate of the second installment.