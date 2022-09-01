Entertainment

Happy birthday, Jungkook! 5 songs to celebrate the BTS vocalist

It's BTS's "Golden Maknae" Jeon Jungkook's 25th birthday! Jungkook is the youngest in the boy band and is also one of the main vocalists. He was among the most searched K-pop male idols between 2019 and 2020 and also trended at the No. 1 rank among top K-pop artists on Tumblr for three years straight. On his birthday, we look at his best songs.

#1 'Still With You'

The track Still With You was Jungkook's first-ever solo musical outing outside the BTS world. The jazz-inspired track was released during the Festa 2020 Party and has a soft acoustic tone set to the background of drum beats while the BTS crooner sings about his wish to bring back a love that was once lost. It also expresses Jungkook's emotions for the ARMYs—BTS fans.

#2 'Begin'

Begin was probably one of the most emotional songs sung by the crooner. In an interview, RM aka Namjoon, who wrote the lyrics of the song, revealed that he wanted to express Jungkook's perspective in the song. According to RM, the only time he saw Jungkook look worried was when the rest of the band members were going through a rough patch.

#3 'Euphoria'

Euphoria was another solo released by Jungkook in 2018, included in BTS's album compilation series Love Yourself: Answer. Like the previous song, this one, too, was penned by RM and captured the moments of the group before they became a global phenomenon. The song became eligible for a Gold Recording Industry Association of America certificate, a first for any solo male K-pop artist.

#4 'My Time'

My Time was released in BTS's fourth album titled Map of the Soul: 7. For this one, Jungkook penned the lyrics along with RM and other songwriters as well. The emotional song talks about the time when Jungkook moved from Busan to Seoul at 15 to become an idol but not getting the time to do things people his age would do.

#5 'Left and Right'

Left and Right is one of the more recent releases by the singer for which he collaborated with American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth (Attention). For this one, Puth and Jungkook sing about their lovers and reminisce over the memories that are stuck in their heads. The song was so famous that it trended across all social media channels within minutes of its release!