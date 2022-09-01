Entertainment

OTT Watchlist: What to watch on OTT platforms in September?

OTT Watchlist: What to watch on OTT platforms in September?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 01, 2022, 12:01 am 2 min read

Here's your OTT watchlist for September.

Another month, another OTT watchlist. 2022's second half has witnessed some intriguing titles releasing across genres. Most of them, such as Criminal Justice Season 3 and House of the Dragon have also received excellent reviews. September is just as packed with numerous titles scattered across different streamers such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Here's what to watch in September on streaming platforms.

#1 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2'

Love it or hate it, you can't ignore it. Modeled along the lines of Hollywood series The Real Housewives, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 will hit Netflix on September 2. It revolves around actor Neelam Kothari Soni, designer Seema Sajdeh, entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey, and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor. The first season, which dropped in 2020, was declared a quintessential guilty pleasure show.

#2 'Cuttputlli'

Akshay Kumar's fourth release overall and his first direct-to-OTT release of 2022, Cuttputlli is the remake of Ratsasan (2018) and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari of Bell Bottom fame. Notably, this is his third film to go straight to Disney+ Hotstar after Laxmii (2020) and Atrangi Re (2021).

#3 'Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power'

The first two episodes of Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power will hit Amazon Prime Video on September 2. The epic fantasy drama will explore the Middle Earth and is set eons before the events of JRR Tolkien's staggering literary works The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings. The recently-released trailer hinted at mysterious characters, battle-worn soldiers, Sauron's origin story, and Balrog.

#4 'Jogi'

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jogi will release on Netflix on September 16, marking the actor-singer's OTT debut. In Jogi, director Ali Abbas Zafar will shed light on the horrors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Jogi is produced by Zafar along with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and co-stars Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani, and Amyra Dastur in prominent roles.

#5 'Jamtara Season 2'

Jamtara Season 2, directed by Soumendra Padhi, will hit Netflix on September 23. Based on true crime events, the first season Jamtara—Sabka Number Aayega had released in January 2020 and garnered critical acclaim for the engaging plot and impressive performances by the lead cast. Jamtara Season 2 will star Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kartavya Kabra, Monu Kanojiya, Monika Panwar, Seema Pahwa, and Aasif Khan.