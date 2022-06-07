Entertainment

'Ante Sundaraniki' OTT release: When, where to watch Nani starrer?

'Ante Sundaraniki' OTT release: When, where to watch Nani starrer?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 07, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

'Ante Sundaraniki' will hit the big screens on Friday.

Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki is gearing up for its theatrical release on Friday. Even before its release, reports suggest that OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, the film stars Nani and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers has bankrolled the project. Here's all about its OTT release.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nazim will enter the Telugu film industry with Ante Sundaraniki after establishing herself in Mollywood and delivering a few successful projects in Tamil.

Although Nani already had a huge fan base in Tollywood, he has impressed his fans even more with his recent outing Shyam Singha Roy (2021).

So, this wait combined with Nani-Nazim's fresh pairing might be worth it.

Speculation 'Ante Sundaraniki' likely to have OTT premiere by early July

Coming back to the film's OTT streaming, it is speculated that the film will follow the three-week window after its theatrical run, which has been common for all films released in the recent past. Thus, we can expect to watch it around early July. However, there is no official update on the streaming details. The upcoming movie co-stars Azhagam Perumal (The Family Man 2).

Details CBFC awarded film a clean 'U' rating

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, it was revealed by the makers that the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded the film a U certificate. The total runtime of the film is two hours and 56 minutes, including advertisements. Though it's primarily a Telugu film, Ante Sundaraniki will be simultaneously released in Tamil as Adede Sundara and in Malayalam as Aha Sundara.

Promotion Song 'Thandanaanandha' was dropped on Monday

As part of the promotions, the makers have dropped a new song titled Thandanaanandha on Monday. Shankar Mahadevan and Swetha Mohan have rendered their voices for the number, which has lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. Vivek Sagar has composed music and background score for the film. The makers have already released three other songs namely The Panchakattu, Entha Chitram, and Rango Ranga.