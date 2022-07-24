Entertainment

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' becomes Netflix's most-watched non-English show

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 24, 2022, 10:30 pm 2 min read

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' dominates Netflix globally. (Photo credit: Netflix)

The K-drama fever continues to run strong! Actor Park Eun-bin-led show Extraordinary Attorney Woo has become the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix globally. The series revolves around the titular character, who is a lawyer at a top law firm. It presents a refreshing spin on how an autistic person scores a high rank and passes the bar to become an exceptional lawyer.

Statistics The show topped Netflix's watchlists for two weeks

As per reports, Extraordinary Attorney Woo topped the watchlists on Netflix for the past two weeks! The streamer's metrics revealed that the show was Netflix's most-watched non-English title across the world from July 4 to July 17. It reportedly ranked number one in the aforementioned category in about eight countries and also secured a spot among the top 10 in at least 22 countries.

Viewership 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' recorded 45.58M hours of viewing globally

Netflix's Global Top 10 rankings for July 11-17 for the non-English TV shows reported that Extraordinary Attorney Woo had a total of 45.58M hours of viewing across the globe! Meanwhile, the first season of The Longest Night has secured second place. The show had a little over half of Extraordinary Attorney Woo's total viewing numbers, with 24.2M hours of viewing.

Information Show's success resulted in production company's shares skyrocketing

Following the success of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the shares of the South Korean studio AStory, which backed the project, reportedly surged by 74% in Seoul in late June. On Wednesday, Netflix revealed in a blog post that the show also gained traction in various regions like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. This reportedly happened after it was aired in 31 different languages.

Over the past few years, Netflix has gained more traction outside the US, particularly in the Asia Pacific, where it has seen a stable rise. On Tuesday, the streamer reported its second-quarter earnings results that showed it gained 1.1M Asian subscribers during that period. Moreover, South Korean content has become essential for Netflix thanks to the massive success of Squid Game released last year.