Entertainment

'House of the Dragon' makers reveal new details at SDCC

'House of the Dragon' makers reveal new details at SDCC

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 24, 2022, 08:42 pm 2 min read

All you need to know about 'House of the Dragon'. (Photo credit: HBO)

The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) brought with it its share of exciting news and announcements about some of the biggest upcoming titles. Among them was the hit HBO series Game of Thrones's prequel, House of the Dragon, the cast and crew of which made their SDCC debut this year. Let's take a look at all the announcements made about this upcoming series.

Context Why does this story matter?

Game of Thrones (GoT) was one of HBO's biggest outings which amassed a huge audience during its run from 2011 to 2019.

Its prequel House of the Dragon was announced back in October 2019, shortly after the GoT series finale was concluded.

While the series finale was slammed for its rushed ending, House of the Dragon might just be a redemption for the makers.

Panel 'House of the Dragon' will have 17 dragons

The House of the Dragon panel began with a screening of new exclusive footage that featured Targaryens, dragons, and Matt Smith's Daemon—all of which gave a very real pre-GoT feel to the exclusive footage. Additionally, showrunner Ryan Condal also revealed that the Targaryen dynasty has 17 dragons this time, all of which are differentiated by appearance, behavior, and their bond with the riders.

Trailer Targaryens stop at nothing to get to throne

Previously, the makers of House of the Dragon released the official trailer of the series last week. The clip focused on the internal tensions within the Targaryen household, with the clan members willing to fight tooth and nail to get to the famous Iron Throne. To note, the prequel is set 200 years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

All the dragons roar as one.

The #HOTD trailer has arrived. pic.twitter.com/ug7ESvpg8U — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 20, 2022

At SDCC, when asked about what the ideal ruler of Westeros should be like, George RR Martin said, "Someone who regards being king as a duty rather than something they are entitled to." For the unversed, House of the Dragon is based on Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. It will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on August 22 in the form of weekly episodes.