'Dirty Dancing' sequel: Everything we know about cast, plot, music

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 18, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The iconic film 'Dirty Dancing' is getting a sequel!

Baby will be seen "having the time of her life" dancing to hip-hop music soon! The sequel to Dirty Dancing directed by Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies, Long Shot) is coming. The film was launched by Lionsgate at the Cannes Market. On Thursday, the banner announced that the film will arrive in American theaters on February 9, 2024. Here's everything we know about the venture.

The original film Dirty Dancing was released in 1987 and featured Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze.

Dirty Dancing was well received by audiences and critics alike and some even called it the "greatest movie of all time."

The dance sequences from the film are now considered iconic.

It was one of the highest-grossing films of 1987. It bagged $170M worldwide.

Plot Details about the film's plot

Much like the plot of the first film, the sequel will narrate a coming-of-age romance. Frances "Baby" Houseman (Grey reprising her role) will return to the Kellerman's Resort. It will be centered around a young woman's experience at the summer camp. This time around, the film will intertwine Baby's personal journey with the premise in order to craft a story that is multilayered.

Cast New cast members are yet to be finalized

While the cast is yet to be official, Grey is certainly coming back. "The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board," director Levine had told Deadline. "She is an invaluable collaborator. We're going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate. We want to be respectful in every way." Casting for lead actors is currently underway.

Music 'I promise we will not ruin your childhood,' Levine said

Notably, songs were a big part of the original film. Reportedly, tracks from the prequel, like Hungry Eyes, will be included in the sequel along with 1990s hip-hop music. "I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love," Levine expressed. Levine has co-written the film with Elizabeth Chomko; Grey is an executive producer.