From Wanda to axe murderer, Elizabeth Olsen signs next project

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 03:39 pm

Elizabeth Olsen has found her next television project after enthralling the audience with the hit Disney+ series, WandaVision.

The American actress will now be leading a true-crime limited-run series on HBO Max titled Love and Death.

The show is based on a novel by John Bloom and Jim Atkinson called Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs.

Series

Olsen's energy can bewitch audiences, says Lionsgate chairman

Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs is in awe of Olsen's acting prowess and is excited to see her portrayal of Candy Montgomery.

"Her talent, charisma, and energy can bewitch audiences like no other (sic)," Beggs told The Hollywood Reporter.

The series also has actress Nicole Kidman, creator of Doogie Howser, M.D. David E. Kelley and director Lesli Linka Glatter attached as producers.

Characters

Olsen will be playing an axe murderer named Candy Montgomery

Love and Death series is based on a gripping real-life story on which the novel was based.

Olsen will be playing the role of a housewife named Candy Montgomery, a woman who was convicted of murdering her neighbor and good friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

Besides the book, the show will also source information from the Texas Monthly articles.

Story

Small town story that culminates in an act of violence

The story revolves around two churchgoing, simple living women, who are neighbors in small-town Texas.

Their daughters were best friends with each other and their husbands worked at tech companies.

Passionate secrets and jealousy come between the two, and it all ends in a murderous haze.

There is another TV project called Candy currently in works on the same story, starring actress Elisabeth Moss.

FIlms

Olsen will be seen in 'Doctor Strange' next year

Apart from this, Olsen will return on the big screen next year in the Marvel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, slated for release on March 25.

The younger sister of fashion designer and former actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, she started acting since age four.

Some of her famous films include Martha Marcy May Marlene, Godzilla, Oldboy, and the Avengers franchise.