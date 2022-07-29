Entertainment

'Rocketry' to '777 Charlie': OTT weekend watchlist is here

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 29, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Take a look at new films arriving on OTT platforms.

It's time to revisit movies that you have on your bucket list to watch this weekend, as some new titles have arrived on OTT platforms. From R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to the most-awaited multilingual emotional drama 777 Charlie, some exciting films have either arrived or are set to arrive soon, so that you can add them to your watchlist this weekend.

#1 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released theatrically on July 1 and received a tremendously positive response. The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video. A biographical drama, Rocketry is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist. He was falsely accused of being a Pakistani spy and leaking rocketry secrets. The film marked Madhavan's directorial debut.

#2 '777 Charlie'

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie is all set to premiere on Voot Select on Friday. Written and directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie revolves around the beautiful relationship between a man and his pet called Charlie. The film had a theatrical premiere on June 10 and opened to positive reviews. It also turned out to be a successful venture at the box office.

#3 'Good Luck Jerry'

Makers of the Bollywood film Good Luck Jerry starring Janhvi Kapoor have decided to go the OTT way. Disney+ Hotstar has bagged the movie's streaming rights and the OTT giant will stream the film from Friday. The Siddharth Sen-directed dark comedy-drama is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and starring Nayanthara in the lead role.

#4 '19 (1) (A)'

Malayalam film 19(1)(A), starring Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles is headed to Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital release, ditching theatrical premiere. Indhu VS has made her directorial debut in the film. Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans will be seen playing pivotal roles. Touted to be an investigative suspense thriller, the film will be available on the platform from Friday.