Looking at Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive, unusual possessions

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 29, 2022

Take a look at some of the unusual things owned by Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is hailed as one of the biggest movie stars in the country with a career spanning more than three decades. Over the years, the actor has delivered various hits including Swades, Baazigar, Devdas, My Name Is Khan, and more. Leading a luxurious life, the actor owns some super expensive but unusual things, too. Let's explore some of them.

#1 Wrist watch worth over Rs. 35 lakh!

Baadshah of Bollywood was once spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A for an event. With a contemporary appeal and stylish straps in two different colors—black and orange—the cost of the watch in question is a whopping Rs. 30,00,000 when the import duties are not included. If the duties are added, the watch will be valued at a jaw-dropping Rs. 38,40,000.

#2 One of the most expensive denim jackets ever

Khan, while walking on a red carpet for an event back in 2019, flaunted a faded denim jacket, which he bought from AMIRI. The vintage-collared jacket had front zipped pockets and zipped elbow patches, among other personalized touches. Made in the United States, the price of the jacket is Rs. 1,50,206 and that makes it one of the costliest denim jackets ever.

#3 Customized Harley-Davidson bike

Another expensive thing owned by Khan is a Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob, which was apparently gifted to him by director Rohit Shetty. The duo shares a love for two-wheelers. The rugged cruiser bike, powered by a 1868cc BS6 engine is estimated to be priced at Rs. 17 lakh. Though it was not bought by Khan himself, it is one of his coolest/priciest possessions.

#4 'Mughal-e-Azam' posters worth Rs. 6.84 lakh

Khan has never shied away from expressing his admiration for legendary actor Dilip Kumar. As a mark of respect, the actor took part in the Osian's auction of rare and vintage film memorabilia back in 2014. He went on to take part in the bidding and also purchase two magnificent original posters of the iconic film Mughal-e-Azam for Rs. 6.84 lakh.

#5 Pair of pre-distressed sneakers costing Rs. 38,000

Khan owns a handful of Golden Goose kicks, a cult sneaker brand. One of the pairs from the brand that he owns is pre-distressed, worn-in sneakers, which are said to be priced at Rs. 38,000. Talking about the snickers, Khan earlier said, "I picked up these pre-distressed, worn-in Golden Goose sneakers, which both my son and Ranbir Kapoor tell me are all the rage."