Jr. NTR to promote 'Brahmastra' at Hyderabad mega event soon

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 27, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

Jr NTR will serve as the chief guest during 'Brahmastra's pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 2.

The countdown has begun, and the clocks have started ticking! Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is set to grace theaters on September 9, and the makers are bending over backward to ensure the film passes the box office litmus test. And now, they have Telugu star Jr. NTR on board as the chief guest at Brahmastra's pre-release event in Hyderabad scheduled for September 2.

Director Ayan Mukerji has revealed that it took him about 10 years to conceptualize, shoot, and ultimately finish the film.

With Brahmastra, Mukerji plans to lay the foundation of the Astraverse, touted to be India's first cinematic universe.

Moreover, in order to ensure that the film reaches a large section of cine-goers, filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The makers took to social media to announce that the Yamadonga actor will be the chief guest during Brahmastra's promotional event in Hyderabad on September 2. They also unveiled a video with glimpses from Brahmastra's trailer, and a montage of Jr. NTR's varied roles, with a special focus on his recent phenomenal performance in RRR. They rounded off the video with the hashtag #NTRforBrahmastra.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Mukerji expressed gratitude toward "some very big personalities and achievers" who have played a part in Brahmastra's journey. Calling Jr. NTR "another star in Brahmastra's sky," the Wake Up Sid helmer said that the actor will be "coming together with Ranbir, Alia, Nag Sir, our Team, and of course Rajamouli Garu" for "the movie's biggest event in Hyderabad!"

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva will mark the maiden collaboration of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a special appearance. The film's much-hyped VFX has been helmed by six-time Oscar-winning company DNEG which previously worked on the Harry Potter series, The Adam Project, etc.