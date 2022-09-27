Entertainment

'Varisu,' 'Mega 154,' 'Chiyaan 61,' 'Maamannan': Post-theatrical OTT details out

'Varisu,' 'Mega 154,' 'Chiyaan 61,' 'Maamannan': Post-theatrical OTT details out

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 27, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

Take a look at the streaming partners of these upcoming movies.

Starting with KGF: Chapter 2, it has been a great ride for South Indian movies this year so far. And with the lineup of films that are awaiting release in 2023, it looks like the success story will continue next year, too. While we are at it, know which OTT platforms have bagged the post-theatrical rights of these four upcoming movies.

#1 'Varisu'

The first bilingual movie of Vijay, Varisu aka Varisudu is gearing up for release on Pongal 2023. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Amazon Prime Video has reportedly bagged the streaming rights of the family drama. Apparently, the streamer has brought the rights for a whopping amount, and it is the streamer's costliest buy for a Tamil movie by far. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady.

#2 'Maamannan'

Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu is directed by Mari Selvaraj, the helmer of acclaimed films Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal. Fahadh Faasil is on board as its main antagonist. Though its release date has not been officially revealed yet, it is expected to have a theatrical premiere in 2023. Touted to be a socio-political film, Netflix has reportedly bagged its streaming rights.

#3 'Mega 154'

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and popular actor Ravi Teja's upcoming action entertainer Mega 154 is set to be released on Sankranti 2023. Netflix has reportedly bagged its streaming rights for a whopping Rs. 50cr. The film is being directed by KS Ravindra (Power) who popularly goes by "Bobby" in the industry. Shruti Haasan is attached to the project to play an important role.

#4 'Chiyaan 61'

"Chiyaan" Vikram's next Tamil film will be directed by Pa Ranjith, and the yet-to-be-titled film is being made on a mega budget. Netflix has brought its streaming rights. The makers are reportedly eyeing a release in Summer 2023. The period action drama is anticipated to have GV Prakash, Arya, and Sivakumar on board, as they were present during its launch pooja.